Man surfs Cyclone Debbie

Dane Lillingstone | 6th Apr 2017 11:07 AM
Whitsunday man Matt Wilson catching a wave at Airlie Beach in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.
Whitsunday man Matt Wilson catching a wave at Airlie Beach in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

CANNONVALE'S Matt Wilson can now claim to have surfed a cyclone.

Mr Wilson has been surfing all his life and he took full advantage of Cyclone Debbie as he grabbed his surfboard and hit the water at Airlie Beach.

 

Whitsunday man Matt Wilson took the opportunity for a surf in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.
Whitsunday man Matt Wilson took the opportunity for a surf in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

With swells still forming in the in the aftermath of the cyclone, Mr Wilson said he waited until it was safe to grab the board and hunt for a decent break.

"It was the craziest thing I've done in Airlie Beach," he said.

"I've surfed all my life.

"Some of those waves were a good two metres. It was just perfect."

 

Whitsunday man Matt Wilson took the opportunity for a surf in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.
Whitsunday man Matt Wilson took the opportunity for a surf in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

Having lived in the area for around three years, the avid surfer says he has surfed some of the best breaks in the world.

"I have always thought this point could deliver good waves, thank you Debbie," he said.

 

Whitsunday man Matt Wilson catching a wave at Airlie Beach in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.
Whitsunday man Matt Wilson catching a wave at Airlie Beach in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.
Topics:  cyclone debbie mackay weather

