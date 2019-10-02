Man swaps his pluggers for steel-capped boots in Bunnings

Scott Edwards pleaded guilty to a total of five charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Scott Edwards pleaded guilty to a total of five charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court. MaxPixel

"HE'S making a bit of a laughing stock of the court.”

That's what Magistrate Peter Smid said when a man stood before him for stealing from Bunnings, being in possession of methamphetamine, and failing to complete his community service .

Mr Smid said Scott Edwards Brook's string of crimes made him "appear like a rat in the cage”, as he sat in police custody during his recent court appearance.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard Brook walked into Bunnings in Cannonvale wearing a pair of thongs on August 19.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the 33-year-old then put on a pair of steel-capped boots, placed his thongs in the empty shoebox and then walked out of the store wearing the boots, without paying.

This was before the Cannonvale man was found with meth when police paid him a visit at his home regarding a verbal argument that broke out on September 29.

Brook pleaded guilty in court to a total of five charges including a breach of his community service order from previous crimes.

Solicitor Peta Vernon said Brook had been living on Hamilton Island and quit a job so he could move to the mainland and complete his community service.

"After finding out he couldn't do all his time in one hit, he opted not to complete his sentence and moved back to Hamilton Island,” Mrs Vernon said.

Brook was fined a total of $1300 for his breach of community service and fined $1000 for his other four crimes before being released from police custody.