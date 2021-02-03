Man tackles girlfriend to ground, slamming head on concrete

A man spear tackled his girlfriend to the ground in the alleyway between Woolworths and BWS on the Airlie Beach main strip. Photo: File

A man spear tackled his girlfriend to the ground in the alleyway between Woolworths and BWS on the Airlie Beach main strip. Photo: File

A woman ran into an Airlie Beach bottle shop scratched and bleeding after her boyfriend spear tackled her to the ground, slamming her head into concrete, in a shocking act of violence.

The Woodwark man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, then tried to go into the bottle shop to find her but staff turned him away.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Bowen Magistrates Court this week the couple had been arguing after the woman lost her credit card.

They had been at a Christmas party on Monday night and were walking down the alleyway between Woolworths and BWS on the Airlie Beach main strip.

Sen-Constable Rowe said they started arguing and then the man tackled the woman to the ground, causing the back of her head to hit the concrete.

The woman ran into the BWS and asked staff to hide her, so they tried to put her into the cold room.

More stories:

NAME AND SHAME: Drug drivers sentenced in Bowen court

Thief cuts chain to steal truck south of Proserpine

Whitsunday businesswoman breaches bail, swears at police

The 24-year-old man, who had cuts on his forehead and arms, then tried to go into the bottle shop after her, but staff refused him entry.

He caught a taxi and left the main street.

Sen-Constable Rowe said when police arrived, paramedics were already there and the woman was sitting at the end of an aisle crying.

She had a ripped jumpsuit, scratches on her shoulder and blood on the back of her head.

She was taken to Proserpine Hospital.

Sen-Constable Rowe described the incident as an “extremely violent act” and it was concerning that the man tried to go into the shop where the woman was seeking refuge.

“The community denounces this type of behaviour and it is the violent nature of this one specifically,” she said.

Sen-Constable Rowe said the man should be given a jail term of nine months to a year.

The man, who had been held in police custody, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

A woman ran into an Airlie Beach bottle shop after her boyfriend spear tackled her into concrete. Photo: Claudia Baxter

Lawyer Peta Vernon, for the man, said her client was a chef who had been in a relationship with the woman for eight months.

The court heard the couple had been drinking at the Christmas party and were highly intoxicated.

Ms Vernon said the man was lying down when they started arguing about the credit card and she “struck him”.

“He instructs he just snapped and the following events ensued,” Ms Vernon said.

“Obviously it is a gross over-reaction.

“He instructs the relationship is generally very good and it is like he is in a bit of disbelief in his own behaviour.”

Ms Vernon told the court the man did not have a history of similar offences but if a jail term was imposed, the question would be whether he served time behind bars, was given a suspended sentence or a parole date.

Magistrate James Morton adjourned the matter for sentencing on Friday and remanded the man in custody.

“I am going to be frank with you, you are going to jail,” Mr Morton said.

The sentence is scheduled for Friday morning.