HOSPITAL: A man has been treated by paramedics after a stand-up paddleboard incident occurred at a location on Pacific Boulevard in Buddina. Photo: File.

A man has been treated by paramedics after a stand-up paddleboard incident at a location on Pacific Boulevard in Buddina at 12pm on Saturday, December 21.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the incident occurred after a male in his 40s came off a paddleboard and fell into the water.

Paramedics treated the patient and transported him in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.