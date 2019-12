Paramedics were called to a crash on the Bruce Highway last night. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A MAN was transported in a stable condition to Bowen Hospital after a rollover on the Bruce Highway last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Bowen about 3.30am.

The man was the only person taken to hospital following the single-vehicle crash.