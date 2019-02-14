Menu
A man was taken to Bowen Hospital after a truck rollover in Bowen this morning.
News

Man taken to hospital after truck rollover in Bowen

by Kyle Evans
12th Feb 2019 1:30 PM

A MAN was taken to hospital this morning after a cement truck rolled over on Peter Wyche Drive in Bowen.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at about 7.30am where the truck was lying on its side near a roundabout.

The man wastaken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency workers remained onsite until a crane was implemented to lift the vehicle upright at about 9am. 　　

It is understood the truck had been making its way towards the Bowen Sewerage Treatment Plant which is currently under construction.

No contents are believed to have spilled from the truck during the accident.

No road closures were implemented.

