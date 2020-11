A man in his 50s was taken to Ayr Hospital after a truck rollover near Gumlu. Picture: File

A man in his 50s was taken to Ayr Hospital after a truck rollover near Gumlu. Picture: File

A MAN was taken to hospital after a truck rollover near Gumlu.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway about 9pm on Thursday.

A man in his 50s was taken to Ayr Hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two trucks were involved in the crash.

“One looks like it lost control and over corrected and then overturned,” he said.