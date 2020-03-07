Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Sick doctor treated patients

    Sick doctor treated patients
    • 7th Mar 2020 10:51 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Water price hike for farmers puts economy at risk

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Water price hike for farmers puts economy at risk

        Letters to the Editor Canegrowers Mackay CEO calls on State Government to freeze water price hike

        One division to miss vote and democracy sausage

        premium_icon One division to miss vote and democracy sausage

        News The mayor and one councillor have secured their seat ahead of the upcoming...

        Red Cat takes out top prize at national awards

        premium_icon Red Cat takes out top prize at national awards

        News The operators struck gold at the industry’s night of nights.

        Son to stand trial for Airlie Beach mum’s murder

        premium_icon Son to stand trial for Airlie Beach mum’s murder

        News He allegedly confessed over oxtail stew at a dinner party.