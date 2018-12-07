Man taken to Proserpine Hospital after car rollover

ROLLOVER: A man has been taken to Proserpine Hospital after a car rollover.

ROLLOVER: A man has been taken to Proserpine Hospital after a car rollover. Bev Lacey

A MAN has been taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they received the call to attend the incident, which occurred near Magee Rd, at 11.31am.

A 73-year-old Ayr man sustained minor injuries including cuts and bruises.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the northbound lane was closed near Magee Rd for about 40 minutes, reopening at 12.40pm.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

An emergency services statement said drivers should show caution when driving in wet conditions.