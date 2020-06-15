Man takes abandoned boat, makes it his own

COMMANDEERING an old abandoned boat for his own use has cost a Cannonvale man $700.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Ryan Joseph Magnusson, 26, had seen an old tinny on the side of the road with an abandoned sticker on it and taken it for his own.

“On May 9 last year, the defendant has taken possession of the boat trailer outside a unit complex in Cannonvale,” Police Prosecutor Snr Sgt Jay Merchant said.

“On May 30, the owner reported to police that the vessel and trailer had been stolen from outside the complex and he informed police he had not given any permission to use the trailer and vessel.

“In September, a friend of the owner’s saw the vessel in the waters around Airlie Beach and took a photo. It was now registered and checks showed it was the defendant that had registered it.

“On September 6, cameras captured the vessel being towed through Airlie Beach and, on September 17, police executed a search warrant at a Sanctuary Ave, Jubilee Pocket, address and located the vessel and trailer.”

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said Magnusson was currently unemployed but had prospects with a roofing company on the Gold Coast.

“My client did make attempts to effectively locate the owner,” she said, handing the magistrate a screen shot of a post on Whitsundays Chat online.

“An abandoned notice was filed and it came back registered. He observed the boat there, unmoving, with the notice on it and he formed the view that it was abandoned. He said no enquiries were made to him.

“He accepts that doesn’t give him the right to make it his own. He did make some attempts (to find the owner) but he accepts that wasn’t sufficient and that’s why he’s pleaded guilty.

“He hasn’t damaged the boat in any way - he did more than $600 worth of repairs to it – and took care of it while it was in his possession.”

Magnusson pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving tainted property.

Magistrate James Morton said he thought it was “odd” that Magnusson took the boat.

“As a 26-year-old you should know it doesn’t work like that,” he said.

“You lawfully buy it – you don’t just take something on the side of the road and convert it to your own possession.”

Magistrate Morton fined Magnusson $700 for both offences with no conviction recorded and ordered that the boat be returned to its lawful owner.

“Next time you see something on the side of the road with a sticker on it, don’t think it’s yours.”