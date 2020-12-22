Menu
A man was tasered in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct after he attempted to escape police. Picture: File
Crime

Man tasered after Airlie Beach street fight

Laura Thomas
22nd Dec 2020 3:30 PM
A man attempting to escape police after a street fight was tasered in Airlie Beach last week.

Officers were conducting regular patrols of the Safe Night Precinct when they were called to the incident in the early hours of December 19.

Whitsunday Police shift supervisor Matthew Johns said three people were involved in a fight on the main street.

He said while the cause of the fight was unclear, a 21-year-old man tried to escape police when they intervened.

The man was then tasered and arrested.

He will appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court.

airlie beach safe night precinct street fight taser whitsunday police whitsunday police wrap
Whitsunday Times

