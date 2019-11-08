Man tasered after high-speed M1 rampage

POLICE have slapped a NSW man with a string of charges after he allegedly sparked a pursuit at Helensvale involving a police helicopter while driving a stolen Audi.

The 21-year-old allegedly had to be tasered before he could be arrested by Gold Coast Police.

Officers also arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy from Varsity Lakes, who they allege was caught behind the wheel of a stolen Subaru wagon in the same series of events.

The Polair helicopter began tracking the Subaru "confirmed stolen from a Miami address between November 6 and November 7" about 9pm last night, said Gold Coast Police.

"The vehicle was tracked from Helensvale to Nerang where it met up with a second vehicle, a white Audi, which was also confirmed stolen from Helensvale on November 7," police stated.

"Both vehicles then travelled back to Helensvale and parked in Linfield Road.

"Police moved in and were able to secure the Subaru wagon and the two occupants of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male and a 13-year-old girl, at the scene without incident."

The white Audi allegedly took off along Discovery Dr and ran over a tyre deflation device (stingers), forcing the NSW man to flee on foot into a nearby school.

"Police cordoned off the area and located the man who was allegedly extremely aggressive and threatening violence towards police," police stated.

"A taser was deployed and the man taken into custody."

The 21-year-old NSW man was tasered by police after an alleged pursuit in a stolen Audi. Picture: Ellen Smith

The 21-year-old was charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, burglary and committing an indictable offence, unlawful use of a vehicle and obstructing police.

He was due to face Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The teenager was charged with one count each of burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possessing by night an instrument of house breaking, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property and possession of a knife.

He will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.