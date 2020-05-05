Menu
Friends celebrating with a toast
'Aggressive' man tasered at Airlie Beach house party

Deborah Friend
5th May 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN was tasered, and later charged with obstructing and assaulting police, after allegedly being uncooperative and aggressive at a house party.

Police were called to attend a unit in Airlie Beach on May 2, at about 11.30pm, regarding people having a party.

"Police attended and spoke to people at the unit and identified that the occupants were breaching the Chief Health Officer's health directives," Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said.

"Police spoke with a 28-year-old man at the address, who was extremely uncooperative and aggressive towards police, who were then forced to deploy a taser on the man in an attempt to restrain him.

"The man continued to resist but was eventually restrained and transported back to the watch house and was charged with obstructing and assaulting police, and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 17."

Sergeant Jason Colley said police returned to the address the next day and four people were issued with $1334 on-the-spot fines for their actions the previous night.

"Police would like to remind the community that the easing of the health directives does not allow for more than two people, who do not reside at the address, to be present," he said.

"Whitsunday Police will not tolerate any wilful, reckless or blatant disregard for the health directives."

assaulting police coronavirus coronavirus fines house parties public health directives whitsunday police
Whitsunday Times

