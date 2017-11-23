Menu
News

Man tells police he's drunk, tries to drive

Police caught a drink driver after he admitted to drinking 30 alcoholic drinks the night before. Trevor Veale
by Jacob Wilson

AN AIRLIE Beach man got behind the wheel of his car shortly after telling police at his home that he drank 30 alcoholic drinks the night before.

Police were called to a Waterson Way address at 8.15am on October 29, following reports of a disturbance.

It took police five minutes to wake Jacob Christopher Wright, 23, when they found him inside the dwelling.

Wright appeared unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcohol as he told police he drank 30 standard drinks the night before.

Police made further inquiries with neighbours and later noticed a car, which was being driven by Wright, reversing down his drive way.

Wright pulled over and told police that due to his "high metabolism” he felt he would be fine to drive.

His alcohol reading, almost four times the limitat 0.19, told a different story.

Wright was also charged with contravening a police direction for an unrelated manner when ordered to attend a drug diversion program on September 20.

When asked by police why he didn't attend, Wright said: "It was only for a little bit of weed.”

Wright admitted it was "stupidity” on his behalf to get in the car and drive under the influence while police were at his address but in his defence said his landlord told him to take his car and leave.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1200 for the high-range drink-driving offence and fined $300 for contravening police direction.

Whitsunday Times

