A woman has exposed a man's creepy text messages after he stole her number from the COVID-19 tracing app used where he works as a barman.
Health

Man texts model from COVID tracing app

12th Sep 2020 6:25 AM

A woman has exposed a barman for stealing her phone number from his work venue's COVID-19 tracing app.

Model Lucy Dixon, 32, logged her name and number at a bar in the UK where she was having drinks with friends, and later received a text from a random number which read, "I was working the night you came in, you're gorgeous".

After the man attempted to convince Ms Dixon he found her number on Instagram, she eventually figured out he had tracked down her details illegally, writing "Have you taken my number from when I ordered drinks through the app last night?", to which Tom replied, "maybe".

Ms Dixon posted screenshots to Facebook,  where they have since racked up thousands of comments from people slamming the barman and the establishment.

"This is exactly what should never happen," Dixon added. "Currently getting to the bottom of how and why this has happened. Surely these are meant to be secure databases no?"

As of Friday evening there were 26,513 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with Victoria recording 43 new cases and nine deaths in a promising decrease.

Originally published as Man texts model from COVID tracing app

