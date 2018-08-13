Menu
Login
News

Staff threatened with machete

by Danielle Buckley
13th Aug 2018 9:37 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man allegedly threatened staff with a machete during an armed robbery south of Brisbane this morning.

About 12.20pm the offender entered a Loganlea business on Sarah St where police allege he demanded money and threatened a staff member with a machete.

The man fled with a quantity of cash and is believed to have run onto Burchill St towards Brabant St.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have described the man as Pacific Islander in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt wrapped around his head and a black or dark coloured hoodie with black shorts.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Related Items

armed robbery loganlea machete

Top Stories

    Prossie streets are a blank canvas for Caribbean artist

    Prossie streets are a blank canvas for Caribbean artist

    News THE identity of the mystery Proserpine mural artist has been revealed as Airlie Beach-based glazier, Martin Jegou.

    • 13th Aug 2018 11:36 AM
    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    News Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match.

    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Local Partners