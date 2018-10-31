Menu
Login
News

Man threatens hospital workers with replica firearm

31st Oct 2018 6:35 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly threatened hospital staff with a replica firearm.

The incident, which happened at Tweed Heads about 9pm on Tuesday, started when a 37-year-old man verbally abused hospital workers.

Police were called to the hospital on Powell Street, but security staff were forced to detain the man themselves when he produced a replica fireman.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District then attended the scene and arrested the 37-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with possess unauthorised firearm, two counts of stalk/intimate intend fear physical harm, and custody of knife in public place.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.

No one was injured during the incident.

northern nsw local health district northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Patient transported to Proserpine after near drowning

    Patient transported to Proserpine after near drowning

    Breaking Near drowning incident occurs in Airlie Beach today.

    Fishing closure looms for coral reef fin fish

    Fishing closure looms for coral reef fin fish

    News Fishing closure looms for coral reef fin fish

    Catamaran sinks off Port of Airlie

    Catamaran sinks off Port of Airlie

    News Catamaran sinks off Port of Airlie

    Mayor: Lifeguard staffing was 'above best practice'

    Mayor: Lifeguard staffing was 'above best practice'

    News Mayor Andrew Willcox has spoken about lifeguard staffing.

    Local Partners