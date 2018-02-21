Man threatens to 'break every bone' in partner's body

A man was denied bail at the Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after breaching a DV order.

A man was denied bail at the Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after breaching a DV order. Peter Carruthers

A STRATHDICKIE man arrested on a breach of a domestic violence order is alleged to have threatened his partner by saying, "I will break every bone in your body”.

The informant and the defendant had become involved, on February 18, in an argument about an up-coming birthday.

Police prosecutor Hannah Beard in the statement of fact read to the court said "the defendant became aggressive and told the informant he hates her and must pack her belongings and leave”.

The woman then moved inside the house and locked the door after becoming "fearful” of what the man might do.

"The defendant has repeatedly kicked the front door until it broke open. He then threw a glass of wine at the informant which narrowly missed and has broken behind the informant. The informant was showered with glass and wine.

"The woman then contacted police from inside a locked bedroom.

"The defendant (then) shouted words to the effect of, 'You had better know what you are doing because the police will let me out in the morning and I will break every bone in your body',” Ms Beard said.

The man continued to harass the woman when he threw a broom and a large ceramic bowl at the informant.

Police attending the Strathdickie property said they noticed red stains on the informant's clothes and saw the broken ceramic bowl on the ground.

The accused man held in custody since the offence on Sunday appeared in the dock dressed in hi-vis clothing. He pleaded guilty to the breach of a domestic violence order.

A bail application was made by the defence, however this was opposed by police and denied by Magistrate Simon Young.

The man was remanded in custody.