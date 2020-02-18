Man throws chair in restaurant, cops a fine

THROWING a chair in a licensed premises landed a 21-year-old Cannonvale man in hot water, Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday.

Matthew Ray Hayden pleaded guilty to two counts of public nuisance, as well as two charges of failing to leave licensed premises when asked and contravening a direction in licensed premises.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police had received reports of a disturbance at KC’s Bar & Grill at about 10pm, on January 19.

“The defendant was heavily intoxicated,” she said.

“Police asked him to leave but he became argumentative and abusive, so they asked him again, but he didn’t leave.

“Members of the public also asked him to leave and the manager escorted him from the premises but he returned and picked up a chair from outside and hurled it into the restaurant.

“The defendant left before police arrived but they found him outside Magnums heavily intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

“He said he had been at KC’s but denied any involvement – he was issued with a move on direction.

“He walked towards a taxi but one hour later, police were waved down by security officials, who said the defendant had snuck past them.

“He was asked to leave and he argued and tried to fight security, so he was forcibly removed and detained until the police arrived.”

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said Hayden was in a de facto relationship, with no children, and worked at Base Backpackers, Airlie Beach, doing maintenance, general repairs and gardening.

“The allegations are accepted by my client – he offers no excuses for his behaviour,” she said.

“He became too intoxicated and wouldn’t take no for an answer in terms of leaving the Safe Night Precinct. He had been drinking excessive amounts.

“Being arrested by police is a wake-up call for him - he doesn’t use the stresses in his life as an excuse for his behaviour. He’s been attending Alcoholics Anonymous and has noticed an impact.

“He intends living in the local area for another five months before heading down to Victoria for a sea change. He has no history and it’s the first time he’s been before this court.

“There was no injury caused to anyone by the chair and, in the incident at Boaty’s, he made some swings but did not connect.”

Magistrate James Morton said Hayden had made a fool of himself.

“You do understand that when you get asked to leave by staff at a licensed premises, that’s the end of it,” he said.

“You started arguing with the manager at KC’s – if that chair had hit someone it would be very different today – and you were hit by bouncers but luckily they didn’t do you any damage.

“You are 21 but you are stupid – you have to take your stupidity elsewhere. You are very lucky someone didn’t give you a hiding.

“You have an alcohol problem, so sort it out and get some help.”

Magistrate Morton fined Hayden $800 for all four charges with no conviction recorded.