Man to face court on historic sex charges

by Sophie Chirgwin

A MAN has been charged following investigations into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1979.

Detectives from the Moreton South Child Protection and Investigation Unit have charged a 71-year-old South Australian man for alleged sexual offences against a boy who was under the age of 17.

It will be alleged the incidents occurred between 1979 and 1986 in Queensland and New South Wales.

The man was extradited from South Australia on Wednesday night.

He has been charged with 20 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 17, and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 29.

Police are continuing with their investigations and believe further charges may be made.

