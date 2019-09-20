Menu
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice.
Crime

Man to face trial over supply of 230g of drug 'ice'

Liana Turner
by
20th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man will defend a drug supply allegation before the District Court.

Sky Henderson, 45, from Eureka was formally arraigned when he faced Lismore District Court by video link on Wednesday.

Mr Henderson lodged a not guilty plea to the allegation he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine at Eureka on December 5 last year.

Judge Julia Baly told the court it "looks like a fairly straightforward matter" and the prosecution and defence explained the trial was estimated to run for three to four days.

The court heard Mr Henderson's trial would be run before a jury.

Judge Baly set the matter down for trial on February 24 next year.

Lismore Northern Star

