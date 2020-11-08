Man to hospital after wounding incident in home

Police and paramedics were called to a report of a wounding incident at a Caloundra home on Saturday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the Caloundra home shortly after 9pm.

They took a man in his 30s to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating but no complaint about the wounding had been made.

She said the man's injuries were not regarded as critical.