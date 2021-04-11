Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorbike rider has tragically died after hitting a kangaroo north of Mount Perry this morning. File Photo.
A motorbike rider has tragically died after hitting a kangaroo north of Mount Perry this morning. File Photo.
Breaking

Man tragically dies after fatal collision with kangaroo

Holly Cormack
11th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has tragically been confirmed dead after hitting a kangaroo while riding his motorcycle in Moolboolaman, north of Mount Perry.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Preliminary investigations indicate at about 8am a motorcyclist was headed west on Gin Gin Mount Perry Road when he hit a kangaroo and was thrown from the bike.

The rider, a 62-year-old Bundaberg man, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

More Stories

bundaberg crash 2021 north burnett crash 2021 north burnett fatal 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Lockdowns, social distancing and even mandatory masks – this could be the way of life in Queensland for a long time yet due to the AstraZeneca suspensions.

        Ex-Hamilton Island staff: ‘Work 110 hours, get paid for 70’

        Premium Content Ex-Hamilton Island staff: ‘Work 110 hours, get paid for 70’

        Business Former Hamilton Island staff have made explosive claims

        Triumph, tragedy and saving lives: CQ Rescue marks 25 years

        Premium Content Triumph, tragedy and saving lives: CQ Rescue marks 25 years

        Community IN PHOTOS: It was a night of reflection and appreciation as the community...

        Human Nature to reunite with ‘genuine fans’ on bespoke tour

        Premium Content Human Nature to reunite with ‘genuine fans’ on bespoke tour

        Entertainment Why the harmonising foursome is heading to the regions for the first time in more...