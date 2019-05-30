Menu
A man in his 30s is airlifted from Hannaford on the Western Downs to Toowoomba Hospital after being trampled by a 500kg bull.
A man in his 30s is airlifted from Hannaford on the Western Downs to Toowoomba Hospital after being trampled by a 500kg bull. RACQ LifeFlight
Man trampled by 500kg beast airlifted to hospital

Tara Miko
30th May 2019 8:11 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
A MAN trampled by a beast at a Western Downs property is undergoing treatment at Toowoomba Hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, was airlifted from a private property at Hannaford, west of Tara, with significant abdominal injuries.

 

It is believed the man was trampled by a bull weighing more than 500kg.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the property just after 6.20pm.

The man was stabilised at the scene before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

