Man trapped after car rolls down embankment at Collinsville

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
5th Apr 2021 7:20 AM
A man had a lucky escape after the car he was travelling in rolled 10m down an embankment in Collinsville early Monday.

Emergency services were called to Peter Delemothe Road at 12.51am to reports of a single vehicle rollover.

The man in the car, who was initially trapped, was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition with arm and leg injuries.

The crash blocked one lane of traffic for several hours, but has since been cleared.

