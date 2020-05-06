Menu
The driver of the car, a male in his 70s, was transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Man trapped after dramatic Bowen bus crash

Laura Thomas
6th May 2020 12:52 PM
UPDATE 12.30: A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said crews have left the scene of a bus and car crash in Bowen.

“We did transport a male patient in his 70s with chest, abdominal and leg injuries,” he said.

“He was transported in a stable condition via road ambulance to Bowen Hospital.”

The spokesman said no one in the bus required medical attention at this stage.

Emergency services attended a bus and car crash in Bowen.
INITIAL: The RACQ CQ rescue crew are headed to the scene of a crash between a car and a bus north of Bowen.

Queensland Ambulance Services is reporting that crews arrived at the crash on the Bruce Highway and Abott Point Rd at about 11.30 this morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said one male is entrapped in his vehicle with reported serious injuries.

The spokeswoman said the bus was carrying 20 occupants, all of whom are uninjured.

She said it was not clear what kind of bus was involved in the crash.

Queensland Police are reporting the Bruce Highway is down to one lane and that people should expect delays when travelling.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance said paramedics arrived at the crash on the Bruce Highway and Abott Point Rd at about 11.30 this morning.

One patient is entrapped in their vehicle with reported serious injuries.

Multiple occupants of the bus are reportedly uninjured.

