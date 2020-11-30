Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man trapped, highway partly closed after serious crash

by Grace Mason
30th Nov 2020 3:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIREFIGHTERS are working to cut a man free after his car rolled on the Mulligan Highway north of Mareeba.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash about 1.50pm with the vehicle having rolled down an embankment.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred near Quaids Dam and the truck pads and the highway had been reduced to one lane as efforts were made to free the trapped motorists.


She said it was understood the extradition of the man may take some time.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating a male patient.

She said the extent of his injuries was currently not known but he was "heavily entrapped".

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect some delays.

Originally published as Man trapped, FNQ highway partly closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN makes Seaforth a prime sea-change destination

        Premium Content NBN makes Seaforth a prime sea-change destination

        Technology ‘Purchasers are buying property sight unseen … we expect it to only grow in the future’: REIQ

        Kindness is key for Whitsunday skincare brand

        Premium Content Kindness is key for Whitsunday skincare brand

        Business The vegan, all-Australian and earth-friendly products are poised to take over your...

        Water bomber called to fight blaze at Mount Jukes

        Premium Content Water bomber called to fight blaze at Mount Jukes

        News Nine firefighting crews are working to contain a bushfire that sparked this...

        Why Whitsunday council charges for new houses are rising

        Premium Content Why Whitsunday council charges for new houses are rising

        Council News The mayor asked whether the increase was ‘really necessary’ when it was brought...