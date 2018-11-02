Menu
News

Man trapped under collapsed balcony

Emma Clarke
by
2nd Nov 2018 8:04 AM

A 68-year-old man was taken to hospital with skin tears after he was trapped under a collapsed balcony early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a home on Coominya-Connection Rd at Coominya just after 1.30am following reports a man was trapped under debris.

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with paramedics for close to an hour to free the man.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the man was heavily trapped under timber debris by his legs.

"He was on the balcony when it collapsed," the spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with skin tears.

balcony collapse coominya editors picks ipswich hospital qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

