Man trapped under power lines after reversing into pole

GRADER ACCIDENT: A male driver has accidentally backed into a power pole, causing power lines to fall on top of the vehicle. Scottie Simmonds BUN270111ROA3

A MAN became trapped under power lines in a road grader after he accidentally reversed into a power pole along the Warrego Highway, near Boonarga.

Police said the driver accidentally backed into the pole, which caused a power surge felt by some Chinchilla residents, earlier today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene at 1.29pm with two crews attending to release the trapped man.

The man was trapped in the grader for under an hour.

Several sparks from the damaged power pole fell on the grass below, starting minor grass fires nearby which were promptly put out by fire-fighters and the rain.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated the man in his thirties, who suffered no injuries or electric shock.

Ergon Energy crews also attended the scene to repair the damage.