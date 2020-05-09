Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

A MAN who was just trying to help his friend get her possessions back ended up in court after he took items that belonged to someone else.

Paul Campbell Tawhai, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing, trespass, breach of bail and possess dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said Tawhai's offending came down to a "situation that got out of hand".

Ms Hight said the New Zealand man was helping a friend who had been kicked out of a house and he had gone to that house to collect her possessions. She said when Tawhai was refused entry he got into the home and collected her belongings, however also took items belonging to the homeowner.

Tawhai was on parole for his only other criminal offence during the offending.

Ms Hight said her client was remorseful for his actions and had cut all ties with the other people involved.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Tawhai was "not out of the woods" as far as the courts were concerned.

"He's still in jeopardy of serving time on this," Mr Manthey said.

Tawhai was sentenced to 18 months' probation, and convictions were recorded.