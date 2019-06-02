Man tried to punch partner in face several times

IN COURT: A man has been sentenced to four months' prison but released on immediate parole.

IN COURT: A man has been sentenced to four months' prison but released on immediate parole.

A MAN who attempted to punch his former partner in the face several times and dragged her off the couch by her feet has been sentenced to four months' prison but released on immediate parole.

The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to the woman's Bowen home on May 13.

The court heard the man had spent the night at the house looking after their three children while the woman was staying at a friend's house.

When she returned home and found the children were not ready for school, she asked the man to leave.

"He stood over her, grabbed her and attempted to punch her in the face several times,” Sgt Myors said.

He then dragged the woman off the couch by her feet until friends intervened, Sgt Myors said.

The pair's three young children were present at the time.

The court also heard the man had three breaches of domestic violence orders on his history and that he was on a probation order for a different type of offending at the time.

Appearing by telephone, the man's solicitor Margaret Crowther said her client had been staying with the woman for a few weeks assisting with their children.

Ms Crowther said the woman was using a torch to hit the man over the head during the incident.

She described the incident as "low to medium level of violence”.

In sentencing the man to four months' prison with immediate parole, magistrate Ron Muirhead told him he "was lucky the punches didn't connect”.

"You'd think you would have learnt your lesson by now,” Mr Muirhead said.

The domestic violence order was also extended until May 2024.