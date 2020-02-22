Man tried to steal car parts to fix his own car

Matthew James Rogan, 33, of Bowen, pleaded guilty to attempting to enter premises to commit an indictable offence and possessing a thing intended for use in connection of offence

TRYING to steal parts off a car to fix his own car has landed a Bowen man with a community service order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the Bowen Magistrate Court about 10.24pm on November 30, a man noticed two figures enter his property, looking like they were wearing face masks.

The court heard the man confronted the two face mask-wearing figures.

Police arrested two men connected to the crime, one of which was Rogan, and another man who has since been sentenced.

The pair were looking to take parts off a vehicle to repair their own, Sgt Myors said.

A backpack belonging to Rogan was found which contained tools, headlamps and face masks. Rogan made full admissions to police.

Duty lawyer Peta Vernon said Rogan was currently unemployed, however had previously worked as a labourer.

“He has a vehicle and was short on cash and saw this as an opportunity,’ she said.

“It was a desperate and foolish mistake, but there was no damage to any vehicle and no items taken. He was very compliant with police.”

Rogan was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, with conviction recorded.