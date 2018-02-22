Man tries a runner from watch-house

A 20-YEAR-OLD scaffolder made an attempt to escape police custody by running from the Whitsunday watch-house into the police station after being arrested on warrant after failing to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on January 10.

Luke Jeffrey Curry was standing at the charge counter when he tried to flee and was subsequently charge with obstruct police prosecutor Hannah Beard said.

The Jubilee Pocket man was also charged with contravening a banning notice from the Airlie Beach safe night precinct on November 18.

Curry was issued with an extended banning notice following a violent disturbance at Beaches.

He was fined $600 for obstructing police and $300 for contravening three banning notices.