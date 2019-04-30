Man tries to set fire to shirt and steal marina golf buggy

A MAN has told a North Queensland magistrate he "lost the plot and went a bit crazy” when he attempted to light his shirt on fire, steal a golf buggy and caused hundreds of dollars of damage.

Joshua James Bloye pleaded guilty to one count of committing public nuisance and one count of interfering with fire safety equipment in Proserpine Magistrate Court on Monday.

The court heard Bloye reacted with a string of disruptive behaviour when he heard a woman loudly screaming at the marina on Shingly Dr, Airlie Beach at 1.20am on March 24.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the 37-year-old began yelling and running around the marina, resulting in the night duty manager attempting to defuse the situation.

"While at the marina Bloye started causing a public nuisance; he was running around and started screaming about a woman who (after an altercation with another person) was left on the road,” Sgt Myors said.

The court heard the manager, who arrived on a buggy, sought refuge from Boyle by locking themselves in a nearby office.

It was then Boyle tried to steal the manager's buggy before attempting to light his shirt on fire, but he was intercepted by the manager before being able to do so.

During Boyle's outburst he also caused $732.50 worth of damage to fire safety equipment at the marina.

A remorseful Boyle, who blamed his public outburst on a mid-life crisis, told the court he could not believe his behaviour from that night.

"I've recently moved up from Brisbane, I've had a few court cases I had to get through and I guess I was having a mid-life crisis and a breakdown, which I am very sorry for,” he said.

"I was under the influence that night and I just couldn't believe my behaviour.

"It was built from fear as well as being under the influence and I lost the plot.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead ordered Boyle to serve six months' probation and to pay $732.50 in restitution for the property damage he caused at the marina. Convictions were recorded.