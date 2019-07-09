Man undresses, defecates in police cell

Two people have been charged in separate wilful damage incidents.

A TEENAGER allegedly took his clothes off and defecated in his cell at the Whitsunday watch-house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old from Hydeaway Bay was arrested on Airlie Beach's Main St, after he allegedly disobeyed police who had asked him to move on.

Officers said the teen was taken to the watch-house, where he became violent, before undressing and defecating around the cell.

He was charged with wilful damage and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 12.

It wasn't the first time a watch-house cell had been targeted at the weekend - a man allegedly urinated and spat in his cell in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old man from United Kingdom was also arrested for public nuisance offences on Main St before being taken to the watch-house.

Police said once inside his cell, the man allegedly began urinating and spitting everywhere.

He was charged with wilful damage and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 29.