Man uses police cell blanket to wipe poo

A man used a police cell blanket to wipe his bottom when he ran out of toilet paper. Monique Preston

Dale Lee Sander, 45, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to wilfully damaging property and being drunk in a public place.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to Banjo's Bar and Bistro in Cannonvale at 10.05pm on January 27 after Sander had refused to leave.

Sander was arrested after police attempted to get him to put down a glass and move away from the entrance but he kept arguing, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard that at 2am police asked Sander to leave his cell so they could take his fingerprints and photographs, but he told them he needed to go to the toilet.

Sander used all the toilet paper he was given and then used a blanket in his cell to wipe his bottom.

Sander's solicitor Ali Ladd said her client used the blanket because he had a pre-existing injury and had run out of toilet paper.

"He accepts he should have asked for more toilet paper,” she said.

Ms Ladd also said Sander had been "quite intoxicated” when he was arrested and accepted he could have dealt with police better at the time.

No conviction was recorded by the court.