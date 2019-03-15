Man 'violently attacked' by partner

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A woman has been given a suspended jail term for an attack on her former partner.

A WOMAN who punched her former partner in the face while on a domestic violence order has been sentenced to three months in prison but given immediate parole.

The Jubilee Pocket woman, 39, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 4 to an aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police attended a Jubilee Pocket home at 11.15am on July 27 after a woman had "violently attacked” her former partner while they were both still living in the same house.

The woman "went crazy”, punching the man in the left side of his face and kicking him. She then grabbed the man by the hair and pulled him around, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard the woman came back into the house 10 to 15 times despite being told to leave, Sgt Myors said.

Police later found her intoxicated hiding behind a bin at another property.

Sgt Myors asked for a suspended prison sentence as the victim had a domestic violence order out against the woman at the time and she said there was a "degree of violence” to the incident.

The woman's solicitor Ali Ladd told the court the woman had made a suicide attempt the previous night and the man had found her and cooled her down.

However, Ms Ladd said her client accepted her behaviour was "completely out of line”.

"Since then she has taken steps to address her mental health and alcohol concerns,” Ms Ladd said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead sentenced the woman to three months in prison, but gave her immediate parole.

"If a male behaved like that, the court would almost always imprison them. This shouldn't be any different,” Mr Muirhead said.