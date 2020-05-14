Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Police Station
Proserpine Police Station
News

Man walks down middle of Bruce Highway, disrupts traffic

Deborah Friend
14th May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Weekly wrap-up from Proserpine Police.

WALKING down the middle of the Bruce Highway in amongst the traffic has landed a Proserpine man with a public nuisance charge.

The 31-year-old was arrested on May 8, at about midday, after he was seen walking down the middle of the highway just outside Proserpine, obstructing the flow of traffic.

When questioned by police, he said he was trying to walk to Bloomsbury.

“He was heading south – he was near Goorganga Plains,” a police spokesman said.

“He appeared drug affected – he was speaking incoherently and throwing his clothing and bag on the road. Traffic had to take evasive action to avoid hitting him.”

The man is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 24.

TWO women are due to front court for possession of drugs and utensils.

Police executed a search warrant on a house in Spalla Drive, Proserpine, on May 9, at about 8pm.

A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were found in possession of cannabis and utensils. They are due to appear in court on August 24.

A MAN has been charged with possession of illicit drugs after police found cannabis and methamphetamine at his home.

Police were at the Marathon Street address on other matters, on May 8, and found the drugs and drug utensils in the man’s room at about 11.15am.

The 21-year-old was remanded in custody for other matters and is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 6.

A WOMAN has been offered drug diversion after being found with cannabis.

Police executed a search warrant on a house in Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd on May 12, at about 9am.

A 51-year-old Gregory River woman was found to be in possession of cannabis and was offered a drug diversion program.

A 50-year-old man was found to be in possession of used needles and was charged with possessing used needles not safely disposed of.

He is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 24.

drug offences proserpine proserpine magistrates court proserpine police public nuisance
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proserpine planetarium plans delayed but director optimistic

        premium_icon Proserpine planetarium plans delayed but director optimistic

        Business With tourist numbers drying up and the future unknown, plans have been pushed back on the long-awaited addition

        Dive in: Whitsunday swimming pools to reopen

        premium_icon Dive in: Whitsunday swimming pools to reopen

        News Time to take a dip as pools reopen under the new relaxed restrictions on...

        Push to reduce Whitsunday travel restrictions

        premium_icon Push to reduce Whitsunday travel restrictions

        News From June 12, residents will be able to travel 250km from home but leaders say a...

        Human rights legal challenge to Clive Palmer mine

        premium_icon Human rights legal challenge to Clive Palmer mine

        Environment Young Queenslanders have launched a legal challenge to billionaire Clive Palmer...