Man walks down middle of Bruce Highway, disrupts traffic

Weekly wrap-up from Proserpine Police.

WALKING down the middle of the Bruce Highway in amongst the traffic has landed a Proserpine man with a public nuisance charge.

The 31-year-old was arrested on May 8, at about midday, after he was seen walking down the middle of the highway just outside Proserpine, obstructing the flow of traffic.

When questioned by police, he said he was trying to walk to Bloomsbury.

“He was heading south – he was near Goorganga Plains,” a police spokesman said.

“He appeared drug affected – he was speaking incoherently and throwing his clothing and bag on the road. Traffic had to take evasive action to avoid hitting him.”

The man is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 24.

TWO women are due to front court for possession of drugs and utensils.

Police executed a search warrant on a house in Spalla Drive, Proserpine, on May 9, at about 8pm.

A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were found in possession of cannabis and utensils. They are due to appear in court on August 24.

A MAN has been charged with possession of illicit drugs after police found cannabis and methamphetamine at his home.

Police were at the Marathon Street address on other matters, on May 8, and found the drugs and drug utensils in the man’s room at about 11.15am.

The 21-year-old was remanded in custody for other matters and is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 6.

A WOMAN has been offered drug diversion after being found with cannabis.

Police executed a search warrant on a house in Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd on May 12, at about 9am.

A 51-year-old Gregory River woman was found to be in possession of cannabis and was offered a drug diversion program.

A 50-year-old man was found to be in possession of used needles and was charged with possessing used needles not safely disposed of.

He is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 24.