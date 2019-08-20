Man warned over theft of $6 bra

A young Mackay father landed himself in court for committing a petty crime for a girl.

A young Mackay father landed himself in court for committing a petty crime for a girl. Alan Lander

A MACKAY Magistrate has warned a young father to start thinking with his 'big head' after he committed a petty crime for a girl.

Quinton John Miller landed himself in court over a $6.10 bra.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the 28 year old pinched the ladies clothing item from Best and Less on July 25 this year because he was asked to by a girl he was keen on.

"I can tell you it's a lot cheaper to pay for it in the first instance,” Magistrate Damien Dwyer said as he berated Miller's conduct.

"Go out and grow up, start thinking with your big head.”

Quinton John Miller pleaded guilty to shoplifting a clothing items for a girl he was keen on. Renee Pilcher

Miller, who is the father of one child, who he supports, pleaded guilty to the petty crime.

Defence solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client entered an early plea of guilty.

"He acted on the direction of... a girl he had an interest in,” Mr Yarrow said.

Mr Dwyer noted Miller's criminal history "is not bad” and did not record a conviction.

"Simple fact is... you know who's going to pay for that... not you or your girlfriend and not Best and Less,” Mr Dwyer said.

"The rest of us when they put the prices up so it covers mugs like you.”

Miller was fined $300 and ordered to pay $6.10 restitution.