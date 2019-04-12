Man who contracted Q Fever at work paid out $1.1m

The State Government has to pay more than $1.1 million to a man who suffered Q Fever from working at a Gold Coast high school farm. Picture: File photo

The State Government has to pay more than $1.1 million to a man who suffered Q Fever from working at a Gold Coast high school farm.

Queensland Police Citizens Youth Welfare Association, which employed Stephen Thomson as a project supervisor at the school farm, has to pay him almost $250,000.

Mr Thomson was exposed to bacterium that causes Q Fever, from dust or soil, while supervising an upgrade of Southport High School Farm's cattle yard.

Q fever is a bacterial infection that can cause a severe flu-like illness.

Mr Thomson contracted Q Fever in 2012 and then Q Fever Debility Syndrome, chronic major depressive disorder and an adjustment disorder, the Supreme Court heard.

Justice Peter Applegarth said the evidence in a four-day trial established that the State Government was well aware of the Q Fever risk in the school farm environment.

But Mr Thomson and his employer were not told of the risk.

Justice Applegarth said the evidence also suggested that his employer's risk assessment was inadequate.

Mr Thomson could have been given a Q Fever vaccination, which would have provided a very high level of protection against the disease, the judge said.

Mr Thomson had been a highly valued employee and had enjoyed his job, supervising disadvantaged people on work experience programs, the Supreme Court heard.

He had intended to work until he was about 70, before he became ill.

But Mr Thomson's planned retirement home he had built effectively became his nursing home and his wife, Carole, became his nurse, the judge said.

The acute Q Fever and Q Fever Debility Syndrome he developed prevented him from returning to work.

Mrs Thomson gave up work in 2013 to become her husband's full-time carer, providing daily care for him, the court heard.

Mr Thomson had previously been a very fit man, who practised and taught taekwondo.

Justice Applegarth said Mr Thomson's condition was now "parlous", he was severely debilitated by pain and chronic fatigue and chronic depression.

He said Mr Thomson was now "a shadow of his former self" and spent much of his time in bed or unable to move around.

"His prognosis is poor and he has little or no hope for the future," Justice Applegarth.

The State Government engaged private investigators to do surveillance on Mr Thomson, but did not find evidence that the extent of his difficulties was less than what was claimed.

The State and QPCYWA admitted liability after trial evidence concluded.

Justice Applegarth ordered the State to pay Mr Thomson $1,179,872 in damages for breach of duty of care and QPCYWA to pay him $240,975 in damages.