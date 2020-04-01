Man who fled from police gets prison sentence

A MAN who ran away from police while being escorted from the courtroom to the watch house has been sentenced.

Caleb Ethan Cannon, 19, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday, February 24, where he pleaded guilty to a string of charges including two counts of stealing, receiving tainted property, wilful damage, two counts of possess utensils or pipes that had been used, and breach of a bail condition.

Cannon, from Jubilee Pocket, was remanded in custody by Magistrate James Morton.

As police were leading him from the courtroom to the watch house, he did “a runner on foot” according to police.

He was found and arrested in a nearby street about 15 minutes later, following “a lot of assistance from members of the public”.

Cannon was taken back into custody and charged with one count of escaping lawful custody and two counts of obstructing a police officer, and was remanded in custody.

He was sentenced on Monday (March 30) for escape lawful custody and two counts of obstructing a police officer, as well as the charges he had originally appeared in court for.

For the escape lawful custody, Magistrate Ron Muirhead sentenced Cannon to three months imprisonment, with a parole release date of March 31, 2020.

The 35 days pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

For all the other charges, he was fined $100 for each charge, as well as being ordered to pay restitution for the goods he stole.

For the breach of probation, Cannon was fined $400 with a conviction recorded.