Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
News

Man who fled from police gets prison sentence

Staff writer
1st Apr 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who ran away from police while being escorted from the courtroom to the watch house has been sentenced.

Caleb Ethan Cannon, 19, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday, February 24, where he pleaded guilty to a string of charges including two counts of stealing, receiving tainted property, wilful damage, two counts of possess utensils or pipes that had been used, and breach of a bail condition.

Cannon, from Jubilee Pocket, was remanded in custody by Magistrate James Morton.

As police were leading him from the courtroom to the watch house, he did “a runner on foot” according to police.

He was found and arrested in a nearby street about 15 minutes later, following “a lot of assistance from members of the public”.

Cannon was taken back into custody and charged with one count of escaping lawful custody and two counts of obstructing a police officer, and was remanded in custody.

He was sentenced on Monday (March 30) for escape lawful custody and two counts of obstructing a police officer, as well as the charges he had originally appeared in court for.

For the escape lawful custody, Magistrate Ron Muirhead sentenced Cannon to three months imprisonment, with a parole release date of March 31, 2020.

The 35 days pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

For all the other charges, he was fined $100 for each charge, as well as being ordered to pay restitution for the goods he stole.

For the breach of probation, Cannon was fined $400 with a conviction recorded.

More Stories

drug charges escape lawful custody prison term proserpine magistrates court
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: New results show clear leaders and a close call

        premium_icon ELECTION: New results show clear leaders and a close call

        News Some candidates have streaked ahead while in one division two frontrunners are battling it out.

        Final moments of fatal helicopter crash revealed

        premium_icon Final moments of fatal helicopter crash revealed

        Environment Investigators look into ‘uncommanded’ helicopter manouver

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        IN NUMBERS: How the Whitsundays voted for council

        premium_icon IN NUMBERS: How the Whitsundays voted for council

        News While the results may not be final, the figures from last weekend’s election show...