Gregory Bray pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to wilful damage after lashing out at a driver in the Whitsunday Shopping Centre carpark.
Crime

Man who 'gets triggered very easily' lashes out in carpark

Shannen McDonald
by
30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who lashed out at a driver in a shopping centre carpark causing more than $800 worth of damage to a car, has explained to a court that he 'gets triggered very easily'.

Magistrate James Morton described Gregory John Bray's behaviour as 'over the top' telling the 64-year-old that his court appearance could have been avoided.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told Proserpine Magistrates Court Bray stepped out in front of a moving car while he was walking through Cannonvale's Whitsunday Shopping Centre carpark on September 20.

"The victim has then stopped her car and Bray has started yelling and swearing,” Mr Beamish said.

Bray then kicked the car, causing a dent, before walking away.

He pleaded guilty this week to wilful damage.

Although Bray didn't sustain any injuries from the incident or seek medical attention, his solicitor Ali Ladd maintained he was hit and claimed he was also 'fearful of being hit'.

Bray was fined $250 and ordered to pay a total of $860 in restitution, with convictions recorded.

crime proserpine crime proserpine magistrates court wilful damage
Whitsunday Times

