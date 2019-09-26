Menu
Stephen Deviney threw racial slurs at a police while he was in custody.
Man who racially abused cop labelled 'animal' by magistrate

Shannen McDonald
26th Sep 2019 10:21 AM
A SHIRTLESS and angry man who threw racial slurs at police has been slammed by a magistrate who deemed the repeat offender an 'animal'.

Stephen Tristan Deviney, of Harlaxton, pushed his chances with the law when he urinated on the floor of a detention cell before racially abusing a police officer and telling him to clean his mess on August 22.

Police prosecutor constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court, the 37-year-old was in custody for ripping his shirt off and trying to start a fight with security at Airlie Beach's Paddy's Shenanigans Irish Bar.

Deviney pleaded guilty to three charges including committing a public nuisance and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Magistrate James Morton said this wasn't the first time Deviney had made racial remarks towards police and caused a public scene while he was drunk.

"What's it going to take for you to understand that when you drink you turn into an animal,” he said.

"You've showed absolute disrespect to the police - you've said, 'come here Chinese mother f---er and I'll bash you', it's disgraceful.

"Why do you have to put race into it? This isn't your first time.”

Solicitor Ali Ladd told the court the father of four was unable to remember the events of his night out in Airlie Beach, which was an unusual occurrence for him.

"Yes, he was threatening that he wanted to engage in a fight but there was never a physical altercation,” she said.

With previous like offending on his criminal history, Deviney was sentenced to 12 months' probation and ordered to pay $100 in restitution for the damage caused in the police cell.

Whitsunday Times

