Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROCKY RESCUE: A Queensland Government Air Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a man off Mt Beerwah.
ROCKY RESCUE: A Queensland Government Air Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a man off Mt Beerwah.
News

Man winched off mountain face after fall

Felicity Ripper
21st Sep 2019 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN slipped down a mountain face while hiking on the Coast yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Government rescue helicopter was called to winch the man in his 30s off Mt Beerwah at Glasshouse Mountains after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue team deemed a vertical rescue inappropriate just before 4pm.

"He had suffered injuries to his hands and back, and had neck pain so he wasn't mobile," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks glasshouse mountains hiking fall mt beerwah qgov helicopter rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy bordered by flames south of Mackay

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy bordered by flames south of Mackay

    News Crews are racing to contain a fire burning along the Bruce Hwy, South of Mackay

    NAMED: Alleged Cedar Creek firebug has appeared in court

    premium_icon NAMED: Alleged Cedar Creek firebug has appeared in court

    Crime Man accused of ramming police car, lighting fires appears in court

    Why regions should stop whinging about funding

    premium_icon Why regions should stop whinging about funding

    Opinion Peddling falsehoods about funding favouritism doesn’t help anyone

    PCYC looking for a 'helping hand'

    premium_icon PCYC looking for a 'helping hand'

    News Wall of handprints a fundraiser for PCYC.