Menu
Login
News

Man fighting for life after Burra house fire

5th Dec 2018 7:03 AM

A 33-year-old man has sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body after a house fire in the historic Mid-North town of Burra overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire on McBride Stock Rd just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man at the property was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Fire cause investigators will examine the scene this morning.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire, with the damage bill estimated at $300,000.

burra house fire

Top Stories

    Unique items on sale at handmade expo

    Unique items on sale at handmade expo

    News Shoppers snapped up handmade delights at expo

    Coral colonies given the green light

    Coral colonies given the green light

    News Coral colonies given the green light

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    News Bloomsbury community works to fight fires

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    News Dawson MP speaks about fires in parliament

    Local Partners