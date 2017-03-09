Management plan is back on agenda

THE Whitsundays Plan of Management was last amended nine years ago.

For this reason, tourism operator Al Grundy calls on people to have their say while they can.

"It's so important because it helps us manage the marine park and the volume of guests into the park as well as the individual management of the park moving forward,” he said.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority general manager Simon Banks said much had changed since the last amendments were implemented.

"The Whitsundays makes up 1% of the marine park's total area and receives more than 40% of total reef visitors, making it one of Queensland's most important tourism destinations,” Dr Banks said.

"(But) commercial and recreational use in the Whitsunday region has evolved since the Whitsundays Plan of Management was last amended nine years ago.”

Public sessions will be held today at the Whitsunday Marine Club at 2 Altmann Avenue.

Sessions run from 11.30am-1.30pm and 5.30-7.30pm.