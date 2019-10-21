Manager left 'frustrated and annoyed' by hardware break-in

DISAPPOINTED: Bowen Mitre 10 general manager Stephen Pilcher is disappointed by a break in that occured overnight on October 17.

DISAPPOINTED: Bowen Mitre 10 general manager Stephen Pilcher is disappointed by a break in that occured overnight on October 17. Jordan Gilliland

POLICE are asking for information in regards to a break-in that has left a hardware store manager frustrated and disappointed.

Pilchers Mitre 10, located on Powell St in Bowen, was broken into sometime between 5pm Thursday, October 17 and 6am Friday, October 18.

It is unknown how many offenders there was, but they were able to gain access to the rear of the building.

Once inside they used power tools from the shelves of the business, as well as some belonging to employees of the business, to unsuccessfully 'attack' a safe.

The break-in, which also targeted the building at the rear of the hardware store that houses the containers for change scheme, has left Pilchers Mitre 10 general manager Stephen Pilcher feeling 'disappointed.'

"The recycling scheme is a service that we provide to the whole community so it's a bit disappointing to see someone try and target that," he said.

"Any money from that scheme isn't ours, it's the communities money, and it goes back to the whole region.

"So many good stories have already come out of the scheme in Bowen, so we're really happy that we don't keep cash on the premises for someone to be able to take that away."

Mr Pilcher said it was frustrating to see employees items had been stolen in the break-in.

"We've got a few items of our staff that have been taken, including a welder and some grinders and that's not really fair on them at all," he said.

"You pour so much into your business that it's like a second home, so it feels a bit of a violation to have someone come in here."

Bowen Police Detective Sergeant Anita Pordage said the police were now appealing to the community for assistance regarding the break-in.

"We're asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything unusual to please reach out to us," she said.

"With such a large business area there could have been a number of potential jump-sites, so even if you think it might be nothing it could be something important.

"If there's anyone that has dashcam footage, or may have seen a car that looked suspicious or someone milling around, please reach out."

Sgt Pordage said it was important for the community to look for suspicious activity.

"If you see someone with power tools of which it would normally be unusual, that may be important," she said.