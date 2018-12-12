Mandalay running off generators

MOBILE GENERATION: Ergon Energy has supplied 288 Mandalay residents with mobile generation while an underground fault is being repaired.

Georgia Simpson

MANDALAY and parts of Jubilee Pocket have been running off generators since Tuesday.

Ergon Energy spokesperson Emma Oliveri said Ergon Energy was supporting 288 customers with mobile generation while crews were repairing an underground fault.

"Because it's underground, it takes longer to repair than the overhead network,” she said.

Ms Oliveri said crews needed to "de-energise” or switch power off in that particular area, in order to work safely.

Due to the nature of the repairs, Ergon Energy has been able to supply the community with power through mobile generation.

"It's a standard generator, but on a much larger scale. We don't do it for every outage obviously as we don't have generators in every location, but where it is going to take time to do the repairs, then of course we'll support the community with power,” Ms Oliveri said.

Ms Oliveri said she was unable to give a specific restoration time at this point, but crews were working hard to restore power to the area.

"We apologise for the disruption and reassure everyone that our crews will work to restore the permanent electricity supply as soon as practically possible, while keeping the community safe,” she said.

The cause of the fault is being investigated.