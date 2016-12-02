Mandy bids farewell

COMMUNITY FIGURE: Mandy Cole is moving on to another chapter of her life.

COMMUNITY champion Mandy Cole is turning the page to an exciting new chapter of her life.

The Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling senior practitioner is taking an 18- month leave of absence from December 1 to pursue her dream.

"We are going to Jordan, I used to live there for a few years and I worked there to help with the child abuse prevention program - the Jordan River foundation,” she said.

"I hope to stay there for a number of months and do work with Syrian refugees based there.”

Mandy will begin her trip in Japan before working in the Middle East and from there will travel to Italy and explore East and Western Europe.

Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling client services manager Sue Manthey said Mandy would be missed.

"She will be a big loss, not just for our organisation but the whole community,” she said. "She works proactively in the area of child protection and is very active in the sexual assault program.”

Mandy will continue her role as a senior practitioner when she returns.

"I'm so appreciative that the Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling service allowed my family to take this once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.

Mandy has worked at Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling for eight years.