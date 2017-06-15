Mangrove Jacks isn't far away

ON THE WAY: Mangrove Jacks is set to re-open soon.

IF EVERYTHING goes as planned, Whitsunday locals will be eating their favourite wood-fired pizzas from Mangrove Jacks in no time.

Airlie Beach Hotel management has released a rough timetable for its associated businesses to re-open, with Mangrove Jacks expected to return by late August or early September.

Airlie Beach Hotel manager Mark Bell said they were awaiting finalisation of a few building works.

"Mangrove Jacks is 20 years old this year and has developed a good local following,” he said.

"Everyone is looking forward to getting it up and running again.”